Mother sues school for naming daughte...

Mother sues school for naming daughter 'co-valedictorian'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: New York Daily News

Jasmine Shepherd's mother has filed a lawsuit against Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Miss., after the school named her "co-valedictorian" with a white student despite the student's lower grade-point average. An African American woman has filed a federal lawsuit against a Mississippi school district claiming her brainy daughter was discriminated against when she was forced to share the school's valedictorian title with a white classmate, whose grade-point average was inferior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms? Jun '17 DarkGoat 1
News Clevelander arrested (May '13) May '17 Caity13 5
News Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No... Mar '17 Better knowledge 1
News Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07) Feb '17 lol 15
Walgreens (Dec '16) Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16) Oct '16 taken2 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC