Mother sues school for naming daughter 'co-valedictorian'
Jasmine Shepherd's mother has filed a lawsuit against Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Miss., after the school named her "co-valedictorian" with a white student despite the student's lower grade-point average. An African American woman has filed a federal lawsuit against a Mississippi school district claiming her brainy daughter was discriminated against when she was forced to share the school's valedictorian title with a white classmate, whose grade-point average was inferior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms?
|Jun '17
|DarkGoat
|1
|Clevelander arrested (May '13)
|May '17
|Caity13
|5
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar '17
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC