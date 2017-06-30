White student made - co-valedictorian' with black student, despite having lower GPA, lawsuit claims
An African American woman has filed a federal lawsuit against a Mississippi school district, claiming a white student was named "co-valedictorian" with her daughter, despite the white student having a lower grade-point average. The day before Jasmine Shepard graduated from Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Miss., in May 2016, the school awarded her and a white student the title "co-valedictorian," according to the suit filed Tuesday in federal court in the Northern District of Mississippi.
