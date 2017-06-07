What Will Happen When Current Housing Dynamics Change?
We may be in the middle of the longest economic expansion in recorded history, with low supply and high demand, but at some point, at least one of those dynamics will shift-and then what? Landmark's Adam Deermount tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms?
|Jun 5
|DarkGoat
|1
|Clevelander arrested (May '13)
|May '17
|Caity13
|5
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar '17
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC