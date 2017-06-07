Trump Hotels launches 'American Idea' hotel chain
The concept is that the hotels will be rooted in local history and neighborly service, according to a release from Trump Hotels announcing the new hotel chain on Tuesday. "Guests will enjoy local flavor and genuine service in an environment that pays respect to the unique culture of each destination," according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms?
|Mon
|DarkGoat
|1
|Clevelander arrested (May '13)
|May '17
|Caity13
|5
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar '17
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC