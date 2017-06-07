Trump Hotels launches 'American Idea'...

Trump Hotels launches 'American Idea' hotel chain

The concept is that the hotels will be rooted in local history and neighborly service, according to a release from Trump Hotels announcing the new hotel chain on Tuesday. "Guests will enjoy local flavor and genuine service in an environment that pays respect to the unique culture of each destination," according to the release.

