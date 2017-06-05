Trump Chawla partner for venture in Cleveland
Chawla Pointe, LLC has partnered with Trump Hotels to create three new affiliated hotels in Mississippi, as part of the American Idea hotel chain. Dinesh Chawla, CEO of Chawla Pointe, LLC, said representatives of Trump Hotels have been in discussions with him since March about a possible joint venture and representatives from Trump Hotels secretly came to Cleveland in May before finalizing the deal over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms?
|Mon
|DarkGoat
|1
|Clevelander arrested (May '13)
|May '17
|Caity13
|5
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar '17
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC