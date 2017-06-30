Smith hired as interim North Bolivar ...

Smith hired as interim North Bolivar leader

Cleveland alderman Maurice Smith has been appointed interim superintendent of North Bolivar Consolidated School District for the new school year. Board president Jefferick Butler said the board decided to hire Smith as interim superintendent to get things back where they should be for the school district.

