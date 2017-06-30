Rotary Club honors Kossman and Sledge families
The Rotary Club of Cleveland recently honored the Kossman and Sledge families. Present were Susan Sledge, Joyce Sledge, Ed Kossman Jr., and Kitty Kossman; and Homer Sledge III, Homer Sledge Jr., and Edward Kossman III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms?
|Jun 5
|DarkGoat
|1
|Clevelander arrested (May '13)
|May '17
|Caity13
|5
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar '17
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC