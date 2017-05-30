MSU professors honored for literary achievements
Two Mississippi State University faculty members will receive awards from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters for their achievements in literature. Associate Professor of English Catherine Pierce and Associate Professor of History Jason Morgan Ward will be presented with their awards Saturday at the Institute's 38th annual awards ceremony in Cleveland, Mississippi.
