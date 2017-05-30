MSU professors honored for literary a...

MSU professors honored for literary achievements

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Two Mississippi State University faculty members will receive awards from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters for their achievements in literature. Associate Professor of English Catherine Pierce and Associate Professor of History Jason Morgan Ward will be presented with their awards Saturday at the Institute's 38th annual awards ceremony in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clevelander arrested (May '13) May 5 Caity13 5
News Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No... Mar '17 Better knowledge 1
News Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07) Feb '17 lol 15
Walgreens (Dec '16) Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16) Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bolivar County was issued at June 02 at 11:14AM CDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC