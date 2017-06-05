Large amount of contraband seized at Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility
MDOC officers made one of the largest contraband busts this year in an unannounced shakedown early Tuesday morning at Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility in Cleveland. Confiscated items include 54 packages of tobacco, 47 cellphones, 83 cell phone chargers, 27 sets of headphones, four shanks, two knives, pills, tennis shoes, marijuana, cigarettes, and cigars.
