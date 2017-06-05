Large amount of contraband seized at ...

Large amount of contraband seized at Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

MDOC officers made one of the largest contraband busts this year in an unannounced shakedown early Tuesday morning at Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility in Cleveland. Confiscated items include 54 packages of tobacco, 47 cellphones, 83 cell phone chargers, 27 sets of headphones, four shanks, two knives, pills, tennis shoes, marijuana, cigarettes, and cigars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms? Mon DarkGoat 1
News Clevelander arrested (May '13) May '17 Caity13 5
News Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No... Mar '17 Better knowledge 1
News Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07) Feb '17 lol 15
Walgreens (Dec '16) Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16) Oct '16 taken2 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC