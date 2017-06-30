First confirmed Snakehead fish caught...

First confirmed Snakehead fish caught in Mississippi

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

This week, two bow fishermen in Boliver County caught the first documented Northern Snakehead Fish in Mississippi. The species is native to China, Russia, and Korea, but have been found in other parts of America.

