First confirmed Snakehead fish caught in Mississippi
This week, two bow fishermen in Boliver County caught the first documented Northern Snakehead Fish in Mississippi. The species is native to China, Russia, and Korea, but have been found in other parts of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a guy named Jeremy Simms?
|Jun 5
|DarkGoat
|1
|Clevelander arrested (May '13)
|May '17
|Caity13
|5
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar '17
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC