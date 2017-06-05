Clevelander complains of crushing noise

Noise and someone's house shaking at 4 a.m. is enough to cause any resident to ask questions, at was the case for Freddie Williams. Williams appeared before the Cleveland Board of Aldermen Tuesday to discuss the loud noise that can be heard from MMC Materials, Inc., just 100 yard from his home in the early hours of the morning.

