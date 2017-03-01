Two die in 3 separate violent crime i...

Two die in 3 separate violent crime incidents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bolivar Commercial

Bolivar County and Cleveland law enforcement had a busy 24 hours, which began Wednesday around 8 p.m. when a shooting occurred at Sunset Village Apartment Complex located at 900 White Street in Cleveland. The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department received a call from Cleveland Police that someone was possibly shot at the apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07) Feb 21 lol 15
Walgreens Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bolivar County was issued at March 04 at 12:00AM CST

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC