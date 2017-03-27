Source: Facebook/Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr.
Investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General's Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Division recently teamed up with the Cleveland Police Department to conduct alcohol and beer compliance checks in Cleveland which resulted in the issuance of five citations for selling alcohol or tobacco to minors and five citations issued to minors in possession of alcohol. "Retailers who choose to sell alcohol and tobacco to minors are sending a message to our youth that it is acceptable to break the law," said Attorney General Hood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC