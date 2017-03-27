Source: Facebook/Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr.

Investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General's Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Division recently teamed up with the Cleveland Police Department to conduct alcohol and beer compliance checks in Cleveland which resulted in the issuance of five citations for selling alcohol or tobacco to minors and five citations issued to minors in possession of alcohol. "Retailers who choose to sell alcohol and tobacco to minors are sending a message to our youth that it is acceptable to break the law," said Attorney General Hood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.