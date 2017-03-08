Nehi Bottling celebrates 90 years in Cleveland

The Nehi Bottling Company, the parent company was originally called the Cherry Cola Corporation and was formed in Columbus, GA, around the early 1900s. "Nehi started out as a flavor line, a company out of Georgia, and in 1933, they developed an RC Cola which became their best seller," said Homer Sledge Jr. Homer Sledge Jr. said that his father, grandfather, and his two uncles started the business and since his father's death, he and his son Homer Sledge III have run the company.

