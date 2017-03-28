Mississippi learning: Moving beyond Betsy DeVos' "school choice" trap
Like many Southern cities, Clinton, Mississippi, bears the scars of American slavery. A road cutting through the city's center marks a key route used by slave traders in the decades before the Civil War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear vision: Lions keep sight on service in No...
|Mar 28
|Better knowledge
|1
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb '17
|lol
|15
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC