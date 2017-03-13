Judge finalizes Mississippi school de...

Judge finalizes Mississippi school desegregation settlement

2 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A federal judge Monday finalized a settlement in a 52-year-old Mississippi school desegregation case, merging historically white and black high schools and middle schools in a district. The 3,500-student Cleveland school district had sought to maintain historically black and white high schools.

