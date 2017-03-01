Federal officials close about 100 Mississippi bridges
Sen. Willie Simmons, D-Cleveland, announced the closures Friday morning on the Senate floor. State Aid Engineer Carey Webb confirmed the closures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last suspect in Mound Bayou shooting jailed (May '07)
|Feb 21
|lol
|15
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC