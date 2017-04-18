Documentary on Chinese immigrant experience rings true today
The award-winning documentary short "Finding Cleveland: A Documentary Film Where Far East Meets Deep South" will make a stop at Naper Settlement in early April as part of a national tour. Naperville is one of only two Chicago-area locations to see the movie.
