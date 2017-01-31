Mississippi town drops school desegre...

Mississippi town drops school desegregation fight

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: NOLA.com

A burned out store in Drew, Miss., still bears the marking "For Colored," a reminder of the days of segregation. The neighboring town of Cleveland dropped its fight against a long-running school segregation case Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walgreens Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
News Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16) Jul '16 WeTheSheeple 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC