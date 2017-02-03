Local stations return to Cable One

Both Cable One and Cala Broadcast Partners, part of Northwest Broadcasting, announced early Thursday evening that the channels would be returning. The stations WABG, WXVT, WNBD and Delta Fox were blocked from the Cable One lineup after negotiations to renew their contract ended unsuccessfully on Dec. 31. According to Trish Niemann with Cable One, the company did not want to pay higher fees and then have to pass those on to customers.

