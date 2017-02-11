Grammy Museum to open East Coast experience in Newark
Officials last week announced plans for the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center arena in Newark. The Los Angeles museum says it will be the first location on the East Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
|Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC