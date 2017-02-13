American Legion donates to CHS band

Adjutant Joseph Kersh, who has been working with the American Legion since 2012, said the money they denoted was to go towards new band instruments and a trip they are planning for Atlanta in April. The American Legion Mississippi Delta Post 1776, which operates the Bingo hall, is required by law to donate 65 percent of its money to an organization or cause in Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.