State in critical need of blood donat...

State in critical need of blood donations

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Bolivar Commercial

Mississippi Blood Services is experiencing a critical need for donors and is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply in order to meet the demands of hospitals throughout the state. Mississippi Blood Services will hold a community blood drive in Cleveland from noon-6 p.m. Jan. 13. at Walmart, 710 N. Davis St. in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walgreens Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
News Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... Jul '16 WeTheSheeple 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC