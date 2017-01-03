State in critical need of blood donations
Mississippi Blood Services is experiencing a critical need for donors and is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply in order to meet the demands of hospitals throughout the state. Mississippi Blood Services will hold a community blood drive in Cleveland from noon-6 p.m. Jan. 13. at Walmart, 710 N. Davis St. in Cleveland.
