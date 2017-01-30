School desegregation accord reached i...

School desegregation accord reached in Mississippi district

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

JACKSON, Miss.>> A Mississippi Delta school district has agreed to a settlement in a long-running desegregation lawsuit, a lawyer said today. The 3,500-student district had originally sought to maintain historically black and white high schools, but U.S. District Judge Debra Brown ruled in May that such a plan maintained illegal vestiges of segregation, agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department and private plaintiffs who both demanded one high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walgreens Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
News Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16) Jul '16 WeTheSheeple 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC