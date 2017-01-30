School desegregation accord reached in Mississippi district
JACKSON, Miss.>> A Mississippi Delta school district has agreed to a settlement in a long-running desegregation lawsuit, a lawyer said today. The 3,500-student district had originally sought to maintain historically black and white high schools, but U.S. District Judge Debra Brown ruled in May that such a plan maintained illegal vestiges of segregation, agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department and private plaintiffs who both demanded one high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
|Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC