School desegregation accord reached in Mississippi district

JACKSON, Miss.>> A Mississippi Delta school district has agreed to a settlement in a long-running desegregation lawsuit, a lawyer said today. The 3,500-student district had originally sought to maintain historically black and white high schools, but U.S. District Judge Debra Brown ruled in May that such a plan maintained illegal vestiges of segregation, agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department and private plaintiffs who both demanded one high school.

