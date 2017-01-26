Municipalities begin preparations for June elections

Though is seems there should be a rest for voters in 2017, it's not the case as municipalities in the state get ready for elections on June 6. With the exception of Rosedale, all municipal governments in Bolivar and Sunflower counties will have elections for the mayor and board of aldermen. The qualifying deadline is March 3 and as of Wednesday afternoon no city hall other than Cleveland had reported qualifying papers submitted to city clerks.

