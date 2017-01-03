MLK Day observed with many business c...

MLK Day observed with many business closings

Businesses all over Bolivar County will close their doors in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday on Monday. King was the chief spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

