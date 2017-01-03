MLK Day observed with many business closings
Businesses all over Bolivar County will close their doors in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday on Monday. King was the chief spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
|Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
