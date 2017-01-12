Cleveland students vote in changes

"Let's go Wolves!" is a phrase that will be heard during football season this fall after the student body made the decision on the new school name, colors, and mascot. The Student Consolidation Advisory Committee made up of students from Cleveland High School, East Side High School, Margaret Green Junior High School, and D.M. Smith Middle School appeared before the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees to present their options and decision.

