5 injured in New Years Day shooting

1 hr ago

In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Shack, located on Greyer Street in Winstonville. According to witnesses on scene, an altercation inside the club spilled out into the parking lot, which resulted in multiple shots being fired.

