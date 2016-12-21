Plaintiffs: No deal on Cleveland school desegregation plan

In court filings Friday, federal officials and private plaintiffs both wrote that they prefer the desegregation plan a federal judge ordered in May to the latest plan offered by the Cleveland school district. U.S. District Judge Debra Brown ordered Cleveland to merge two middle schools and two high schools, with all high school students attending the combined campuses of Cleveland High School and Margaret Green Junior High School, which are on Cleveland's historically white west side.

