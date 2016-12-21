Master Gardeners celebrate years of service
The Master Gardener's program of Bolivar County held an open house on Monday at the Extension Building to honor their success. The statewide Coordinator of Master Gardener Program, Dr. Lelia Scott Kelly, said the program in Bolivar County is one of 62 counties that have the program, and it is administrated through the county extension office.
