Glimpse the spirit during Holiday Tour of Homes
If you are looking for the Christmas spirit or decoration inspiration, the Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, is the perfect place to begin. Now in its third year the tour will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland/Cleveland Main Street director, said Susannah has spent the entire year preparing for the holiday tour, as her house was one of the first built in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens
|Dec 1
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
|Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega...
|Jul '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC