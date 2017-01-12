Douglas County principal reduces tardies with 'class bells' music
Principal DeMarcos Holland , of New Manchester High School in the Douglas County School System in Georgia, has replaced traditional class tardy bells with music, including compositions created by students and teachers. The friendlier sounds have lowered the average number of tardies from between 50 and 60 per day to less than 10. Holland has also introduced "Fantastic Fridays," during which he interacts with students on social media , and tells jokes and asks trivia questions to help them understand how to use the platforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens
|Dec '16
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
|Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC