Douglas County principal reduces tard...

Douglas County principal reduces tardies with 'class bells' music

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: District Administration

Principal DeMarcos Holland , of New Manchester High School in the Douglas County School System in Georgia, has replaced traditional class tardy bells with music, including compositions created by students and teachers. The friendlier sounds have lowered the average number of tardies from between 50 and 60 per day to less than 10. Holland has also introduced "Fantastic Fridays," during which he interacts with students on social media , and tells jokes and asks trivia questions to help them understand how to use the platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walgreens Dec '16 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
News Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... (Jul '16) Jul '16 WeTheSheeple 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC