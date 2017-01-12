Douglas County principal reduces tardies with 'class bells' music

Principal DeMarcos Holland , of New Manchester High School in the Douglas County School System in Georgia, has replaced traditional class tardy bells with music, including compositions created by students and teachers. The friendlier sounds have lowered the average number of tardies from between 50 and 60 per day to less than 10. Holland has also introduced "Fantastic Fridays," during which he interacts with students on social media , and tells jokes and asks trivia questions to help them understand how to use the platforms.

