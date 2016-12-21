8,500 wreaths placed in Chattanooga cemetery
Several hundred people braved the drizzle and cool temperatures Saturday to attend the Wreaths Across America program at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Chattanooga National a CLAUDE HARDISON of the Col. Benjamin Cleveland Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution was one of the guest speakers at Saturday's Wreaths Across America celebration at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens
|Dec 1
|Poptart
|1
|llooking for tony (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Ynot
|4
|Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu...
|Oct '16
|taken2
|1
|Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lele adams
|3
|Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|nita5
|27
|Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest
|Sep '16
|Johnny McClodden...
|1
|Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega...
|Jul '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC