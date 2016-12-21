8,500 wreaths placed in Chattanooga c...

8,500 wreaths placed in Chattanooga cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Several hundred people braved the drizzle and cool temperatures Saturday to attend the Wreaths Across America program at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Chattanooga National a CLAUDE HARDISON of the Col. Benjamin Cleveland Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution was one of the guest speakers at Saturday's Wreaths Across America celebration at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walgreens Dec 1 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
News Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... Jul '16 WeTheSheeple 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC