Cleveland parade lineup set
The 2016 Cleveland Christmas Parade, presented by Delta Health Center, Searcy Medical, will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The parade will start at the corner of Fayette Davis Avenue and Merritt Drive, turn left onto Fayette Davis Avenue and cross over the highway to First Avenue, taking a left at Court Street to Sharpe Avenue, and finishing at the parking lot of Cleveland High School.
