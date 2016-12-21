Cleveland parade lineup set

The 2016 Cleveland Christmas Parade, presented by Delta Health Center, Searcy Medical, will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The parade will start at the corner of Fayette Davis Avenue and Merritt Drive, turn left onto Fayette Davis Avenue and cross over the highway to First Avenue, taking a left at Court Street to Sharpe Avenue, and finishing at the parking lot of Cleveland High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.