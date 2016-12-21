Cleveland parade lineup set

Cleveland parade lineup set

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Bolivar Commercial

The 2016 Cleveland Christmas Parade, presented by Delta Health Center, Searcy Medical, will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The parade will start at the corner of Fayette Davis Avenue and Merritt Drive, turn left onto Fayette Davis Avenue and cross over the highway to First Avenue, taking a left at Court Street to Sharpe Avenue, and finishing at the parking lot of Cleveland High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walgreens Dec 1 Poptart 1
llooking for tony (Dec '15) Nov '16 Ynot 4
News Cleveland ready to merge schools, but would shu... Oct '16 taken2 1
News Kevin Jones dies car accident (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lele adams 3
Kids Town Daycare in Cleveland MS (Apr '13) Oct '16 nita5 27
News Mound Bayou ready for Septemberfest Sep '16 Johnny McClodden... 1
News Mississippi district appeals order in desegrega... Jul '16 WeTheSheeple 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC