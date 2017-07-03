SC2018: Does Donald Trump Still "Back Henry Mac?"

One of the most persistent rumors during South Carolina's slow news summer is that U.S. president Donald Trump has been distancing himself from the Palmetto State's guffawing, glad-handing good 'ol boy governor - Henry McMaster . The rumored reason for this alleged distance? McMaster's proximity to the scandal currently engulfing the empire of his longtime political advisor, Richard Quinn .

