Vanderbilt thumps St. Johna s 13-4 in NCAA baseball tourney
Vanderbilt will face either top-seed Clemson or No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro on Saturday with the winner playing for the regional cha CLEMSON, S.C. - Vanderbilt third baseman Will Toffey had four hits including a three-run homer as the Commodores defeated St. John's 13-4 in the Clemson regional of the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday.
