this story a-o

Farmers market vouchers for low-income Greenwood County seniors age 60 and older are still available and will be issued Wednesday, June 7, from 7 a.m. noon at the Greenwood Farmers Market near the former Greenwood Civic Center. The Upper Savannah Council of Governments, in partnership with the S.C. Department of Social Services, will issue the vouchers that may be used to purchase fresh produce at local participating farmers' markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.