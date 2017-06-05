SCC to offer a Call Me MISTERa -
Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Spartanburg Community College will offer the Call Me MISTER program in partnership with Clemson University beginning in the fall of this year. Image courtesy of Clemson University Clemson University is teaming up with Spartanburg Community College to offer the Call Me MISTER Program in the Upstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
