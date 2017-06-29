SC students will pay hundreds more for USC tuition next year
University of South Carolina trustees Friday approved a 3.46 percent tuition hike and then vowed to lobby S.C. legislators harder for more taxpayer money in the next state budget. The hike, which USC officials blamed on insufficient state money, means S.C. students will pay $410 more - and $12,264 overall - to attend the downtown Columbia school next school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16)
|Jun 26
|ButterButt
|2
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 26
|Roddyboy
|127
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jun 23
|josh
|63
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC