SC students will pay hundreds more for USC tuition next year

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Island Packet

University of South Carolina trustees Friday approved a 3.46 percent tuition hike and then vowed to lobby S.C. legislators harder for more taxpayer money in the next state budget. The hike, which USC officials blamed on insufficient state money, means S.C. students will pay $410 more - and $12,264 overall - to attend the downtown Columbia school next school year.

