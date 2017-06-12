SC churches could become immigrant sanctuaries
At least one church in the Upstate is close to announcing it will be a sanctuary church, said Clemson University doctoral student Will McCorkle. At a forum for Upstate churches Saturday at the Clemson United Methodist Church, McCorkle said more than a handful of churches, primarily in the Greenville area, would also be sympathizers.
