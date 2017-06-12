S.C. New and Beginning Farmer program...

S.C. New and Beginning Farmer program accepting applications

Farmers getting their feet wet in agribusiness have access to comprehensive entrepreneurial education and business training through a public service program offered by Clemson University. The South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer Program is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 statewide program.

