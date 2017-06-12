S.C. New and Beginning Farmer program accepting applications
Farmers getting their feet wet in agribusiness have access to comprehensive entrepreneurial education and business training through a public service program offered by Clemson University. The South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer Program is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 statewide program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Mon
|Iconoclast
|3
|I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop
|Jun 7
|Tbkm in Seneca
|1
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC