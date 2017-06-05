New research unlocks forestsa potential in climate change mitigation -
New insights into the impact forests have on surface temperature will provide a valuable tool in efforts to mitigate climate change, according to a new research paper co-authored by Clemson University scientist Thomas O'Halloran. For the first time, scientists have created a global map measuring the cooling effect forests have by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop
|Wed
|Tbkm in Seneca
|1
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|May 15
|Surfin USA
|18
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC