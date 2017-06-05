Kathleen Swinney, Clemson football players read to children
Kathleen Swinney, the wife of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, and Clemson football players will join Clifford the Big Red Dog to read to elementary school students Friday morning as part of the Tigers Read initiative, Clemson University stated in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop
|Jun 7
|Tbkm in Seneca
|1
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC