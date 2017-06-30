Jaron Blossomgame: Thoughts?
Is anyone else confused as to why he fell so far? I don't want to take mock drafts for too much worth but in march many had him going at the end of the 1st. He is NBA size at 6'7", 220, and the stats are solid except for 3 point shooting.
