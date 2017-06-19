Honoring Their Service ride hits Upstate
In addition to the Honoring Their Service ride, HTS also offers a family getaway program and care packages for deployed National Guardsmen. HTS has also teamed with the Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital to create the "Peace House" and with Purple Heart Homes to create the "Golden Corner Chapter" - which remodels homes for veterans with disabilities.
