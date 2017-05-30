Good News: Local graduates from Clemson

Good News: Local graduates from Clemson

Wyatt J. Amaral, of Fairfield, graduated Cum Laude from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina with a bachelor's in economics. Amaral was among more than 3,400 students who received degrees in the four May 11-12 commencement ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.

