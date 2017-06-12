Georgia DL Darnell Jefferies Commits to Clemson
Clemson has secured a second defensive lineman commitment for the class of 2018 with the announcement that Darnell Jefferies has committed. The Covington, GA, prospect is considered a 3 star by everyone except ESPN who has him as a 4 star.
