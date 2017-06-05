Experts on medicinal plants to gather at Clemson University conference -
Researchers from all over the world will convene at Clemson University for the eighth annual Conference of the American Council for Medicinally Active Plants to talk about how plants can be used to help fight diseases, provide proper nutrition and much more. The ACMAP conference takes place June 20-23 at the Madren Center.
