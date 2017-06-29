Clemson forecast to have best view of the eclipse in South Carolina
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts Clemson is one of the U.S. cities most likely to enjoy clear weather during the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. It also should have the best viewing conditions in South Carolina, NOAA says.
