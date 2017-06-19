Clemson fans can now buy National Championship license plates
On Tuesday the The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources began selling the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship commemorative plates. The Clemson Tiger tags are available to the public and cost $70 in addition to the vehicle's registration fee every two years.
